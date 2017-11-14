Nickelback Gets Aggressive

Nickelback has shared the video for “The Betrayal Act III,” a track from the band’s new album, Feed the Machine. The stark, black-and-white clip shows Chad Kroeger and company delivering an intense performance of the heavy track. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

Feed the Machine, Nickelback’s ninth studio effort, was released over the summer. The band will launch a five-show Las Vegas residency in support of the album, beginning February 23. The Vegas shows will be Nickelback’s only North American dates of 2018.

In addition to their new video, Nickelback has had an eventful week already: Billy Corgan revealed he was a fan of the Canadian rockers, calling Kroger an “incredible songwriter.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.