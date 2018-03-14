New Study on Smoking and Driving

We’re living in an interesting time where smoking marijuana is becoming more and more socially acceptable.

Regardless of what your personal feelings towards it might be, one thing that’s hard to argue is science!

According to one recent study, cannabis when taken in moderate amounts seemed to cause no significant driving impairment.

There was however significant impairment recorded when alcohol and cannabis were mixed.

This isn’t me saying, “SEE?? SCIENCE says it’s ok to smoke weed! Get high!” Obviously marijuana isn’t for everyone, and you should enjoy anything in moderation. But we do live in a society where alcohol consumption has become extremely normalized despite it’s dangers. I think it’s important that any decisions about marijuana law should be based on science and facts. I hope people smarter than I continue to do more studies like this!

Read about the study HERE.