New Southern Sugar from Kid Rock

Top Dog Records/BMG Rights Management

Kid Rock fans get excited! The southern rocker has announced that he has new music being released early next month!

The title of the new album is “Sweet Southern Sugar” and it’s slated to drop on November 3rd.

He also revealed in a recent interview with Howard Stern that he is NOT running for Senate in his home state of Michigan. I guess that means the whole thing was indeed a publicity stunt (definitely didn’t see that coming…)

Rock will indeed be hitting the road tho, just not on the campaign trail. Starting in January of 2018 he’ll be going out on tour to support his new album.

To see the full listing of tour dates, visit Kid Rock’s official website.