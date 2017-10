“Thrown Into The Fire”, the new video from TRIVIUM is out! The track is taken from the band’s latest album, “The Sin And The Sentence”

TRIVIUM is set to return to the road in North America later this month, embarking on a co-headline tour with ARCH ENEMY, featuring support from WHILE SHE SLEEPS and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY. Tour hits Chicago 11/12 at Concord Music Hall and Milwaukee, 11/15 at The Rave.