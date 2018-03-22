New AC/DC album to feature Axl Rose
By stino
|
Mar 22, 2018 @ 3:25 PM

Angus Young reportedly said he is planning to make a brand new AC/DC album that will feature Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

This was revealed during an interview with the famed AC/DC guitarist while his band was supporting Guns N’ Roses during their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.  When asked Angus who else will be in the band, the guitarist responded “Axl”. “Yes it’s sad that the original lineup aren’t there anymore but it’s the songs – people who have supported [AC/DC] all the way through their career, they want to hear the songs.”

