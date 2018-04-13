Netflix Suggestions? By John Perry | Apr 13, 2018 @ 12:21 PM Do you have a favorite NetFlix series that you can recommend? I’m almost done watching The Blacklist and I need something good! netflixThe Blacklist RELATED CONTENT Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament streaming a new solo single Alice In Chains’ New Album Has “Something To Say,” Says Jerry Cantrell Friday the 13th Tickets! 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Linkin Park Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Friday 04/13/18 *LOG TOSS WIN! Having trouble with our app?