¡Naturaleza!

And now some elements of nature near the TRS Yucatan!

These little critters were all over the place. They’re called an Agouti.

It moved similarly to a kangaroo. This thing didn’t bother me. If it had a rat-like tail, then we’d have a problem.

One of the hotels in the complex had flamingos. Here they are. They were rather subdued. Maybe someone put melatonin in their gummy bears.

The resort was also flush with foliage! Well maintained too!

These lizards created problems for the cart drivers. They’d be strewn out enjoying the warmth of the concrete, then HONK and they’d scurry.

My s8 takes some pretty kick-ass photos. This was sunrise on the final day.

We did enjoy a meal of one of each of the above animals.

Nah.

Those are actually a sampling of the delicious meats served at the Gaucho restaurant.

