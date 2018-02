When our friends with Nonpoint last came to #Studioeast, they said they wouldn’t be back for a while. Elias said they were off to record new music. Turns out, he wasn’t lying! Earlier today, Nonpoint tweeted out a little bit of some new flavor, check it out!

Little taste… new album Sunmer 2018! pic.twitter.com/Q8bTWLjxcQ — Nonpoint (@nonpoint) February 27, 2018