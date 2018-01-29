Music’s Most Embarrassing Night!

They had time for jokes about a poorly sourced book told by a failed political candidate, but they didn’t have time for a WOMAN nominated for best album! If the Grammy’s are something you used to take seriously but now think it’s a pop culture popularity contest, wallowing in shallow, non-musical nonsense, then #MeToo.

The artist Lorde wasn’t offered a spotlight performance after her best album nomination, instead so that they can bring you a woman that was just in the news two days ago for allegations of covering up and still employing an alleged sexual assaulter! This… is CNN,

Hillary Clinton decided not to fire a senior adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign who had been accused of sexual harassment, against the recommendation of her campaign manager, two sources who worked on the 2008 campaign tell CNN.

Who are the ad wizards who came up with THIS ONE? Was there no one in the Grammy boardroom that saw this news and thought maybe there is someone better to communicate the message? Some careers are over now due to allegations, in the Clinton world, allegations seem to give them more power.

Is all this concern for women just marketing? If all women are to be heard and taken seriously, what about the women that worked for the female candidate and ignored? What about Juanita Broadrick?

It seems the entertainment industry has totally given up on half of the American population. Whatever your politics, ignoring a substantial part of a market seems to be a foolish business decision. Look at late night TV. 10 different white guys, all telling the same jokes, some even getting their talking points from the DNC. What happened to the belly laughs? What happened to masturbating bears? It’s now just a cookie cutter host and an audience clapping their way towards a perceived higher position on the virtue chart.

Ever person in this photo:

– same political party

– Endorsed same candidate

– same stance on every issue.

Ladies and gentlemen, “comedy” pic.twitter.com/XE9ZxlSAcK — Owen Benjamin 🐻 (@OwenBenjamin) October 4, 2017



Ratings may reflect this line of thinking, here’s what the Hollywood Reporter says about ratings last night,

The CBS telecast is down a steep 21 percent from 2017 in early numbers, potentially spelling an all-time low. The show, which ran a bloated three-and-a-half hours, was off an unfortunate 21 percent from 2017 in early numbers. Overnight returns from Nielsen Media give it a 12.7 rating among households — marking its biggest drop since the 2013, the year after the show swelled following the death of Whitney Houston. Such a steep drop, however, could very well mean an all-time low for the calendar’s biggest music awards show once updated numbers arrive.

I actually didn’t watch this Grammy dreck, I was busy counting down entrants in the Royal Rumble. When I’m being presented with entertainment options, I prefer that the content be upfront about its intent. WWE wants to sport entertain. Mission accomplished. With the Grammy’s, they say it’s a celebration of music then tell me it’s raining.