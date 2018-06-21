Monster Magnet announce North American Tour

Following three exclusive Northeastern US shows, Monster Magnet headed across the pond for a European headline tour. Now they are ready to return to North America for a full headline tour this Fall.

The band will hit the road in North America on September 28th in Toronto, ON. The tour will run through October 28th in Boston, MA. Support on the tour will come from Electric Citizen and Dark Sky Choir.

Frontman Dave Wyndorf had this to say, “Can’t wait to hit North America with the MINDF***ER tour! Warning: This is REAL ROCK music, made loud to be played loud! A Monster Magnet show is a face melting celebration of electric madness made all the better and fueled to peak intensity by the attendance of excitable human beings. Hope you’re part of that equation! See you soon!