In This Moment’s Maria Brink Might Record A Solo Album

In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink is considering recording a solo album, she reveals in an interview with Metal Hammer.

“I’m starting to slowly write, no hard plans,” Brink says. “I’m not exactly sure when I’m gonna do it, but it’ll be more of the obscure, intimate, quiet side of me.”

Brink isn’t committed to the solo thing just yet, but if she does go down that path, she knows her material will sound different from In This Moment.

“Probably the only drums in it would be tribal drums and probably no distorted guitars. Just the softer side of me,” she says. “That’s who I am. [In This Moment guitarist and co-founder] Chris [Howorth] would not want to do an obscure, artistic, dream-scaping album. That’s not who he is.”

A solo album would also mean Brink would be performing without the live theatrics In This Moment is known for.

“It would be just me and a piano and one dress and candles all over the whole stage,” Brink says.

Even if Brink pursues her solo ambitions in 2018, In This Moment still has a busy year ahead of them. The band kicks off a North American headlining tour in January to support their new album, Ritual.

