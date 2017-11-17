In This Moment Readies The Witching Hour North American Tour

Atlantic Records/Roadrunner Records

In This Moment will hit the road next year in continued support of their new album, Ritual. The spookily named Witching Hour tour launches January 16 in North Charleston, South Carolina, and will wrap up February in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Visit InThisMomentOfficial.com for ticket info.

Support on the tour will come from P.O.D., New Years Day and Ded on select dates. Additionally, the trek includes two Canadian dates with Stone Sour: February 13 in Montreal and February 14 in Toronto.

Ritual, In This Moment’s sixth studio album, features the lead single “Oh Lord,” as well as a cover of the Phil Collins classic, “In the Air Tonight.”

Here are In This Moment’s Witching Hour tour dates:

1/16 — North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

1/17 — Augusta, GA, Miller Theater

1/19 — St. Petersburg, FL, Jannus Live

1/20 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

1/26 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Revolution

1/28 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

1/30 — Columbia, SC, Music Farm

1/31 — Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel

2/2 — Columbus, OH, Express Live

2/3 — Louisville, KY, Louisville Palace Theatre

2/6 — Evansville, IN, Victory Theatre

2/7 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

2/9 — Cleveland, OH, House Of Blues

2/10 — Niagara Falls, NY, Rapids Theatre

2/12 — London, ON, London Music Hall

2/13 — Montreal, QC, MTelus*

2/14 — Toronto, ON, Rebel*

2/17 — Kansas City, MO, Voodoo Lounge

2/18 — Saint Paul, MN, The Palace

*with Stone Sour.

