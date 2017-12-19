Mike Shinoda Rules Out Chester Bennington Hologram Tour: “There’s Absolutely No Way”

ABC/Randy Holmes

In case you thought, or were worried, that Linkin Park might do a tour with a Chester Bennington hologram, Mike Shinoda has shut down that idea.

When asked about it in an Instragram Live video, captured and posted to YouTube, Shinda said that he “can’t even wrap my head around the idea of a holographic Chester.”

“I’ve actually heard other people outside the band suggest that, and there’s absolutely no way,” Shinoda declared.

“I can’t do a hologram Chester you guys, that would be the worst,” he later added. “For any of you guys who have lost a loved one, best friend, family member, can you imagine having a hologram of them? Ugh. [It would be] awful. I can’t do it.”

Currently, a Ronnie James Dio hologram is touring Europe, and is expected to come to the U.S. next year. There have also been road shows with holograms of TupacShakur and Michael Jackson.

As for what Linkin Park does plan to do next, Shinoda says they don’t know yet. Last week, the band released a live album titled One More Light Live, which was recorded on what became Bennington’s final tour with the band before his death on July 20.

