Mike Shinoda Is “Unable To Say What Will Happen” With Linkin Park: “There’s Really Just No Answer”

ABC/Image Group LA

Following this week’s announcement of his new solo album Post Traumatic, Mike Shinoda has commented on the future of Linkin Park, which remains unknown following the death of frontman Chester Bennington last July.

“I’m unable to say what will happen with the band,” Shinoda writes in a piece for Vulture. “There’s really just no answer, and it’s funny because if I even say anything about the band’s future, that becomes the headline, which is stupid because the answer is there is no answer.”

Here we’ll acknowledge that this article’s headline is exactly that. Sorry, Mike.

“Fans think they want to know what the future is,” Shinoda continues. “Believe me, I want to know what the answer is. But there just isn’t one.”

Also in the piece, Shinoda writes that he was “completely lost at sea” in the immediate aftermath of Bennington’s death, and returning to the studio and recording Post Traumatic has helped him in his grieving process.

“What I do know is that, for the immediate future, this thing I’m doing couldn’t be more important for me personally,” Shinoda says of the album. “I put everything into the stuff I’m making — not in a make-a-cool-record-for-people-to-buy kind of way — but I’ve really just done my best to tell my story.”

Post Traumatic will be released June 15.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.