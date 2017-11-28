Of Mice & Men Set Headlining Tour, Release Title Track Of New Album, “Defy”

The trek, featuring support from Blessthefall, Cane Hill and Fire From the Gods,starts February 1 in Santa Cruz, CA and runs through March 7 in San Diego, CA. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET local time.

Meanwhile, the band has released the title track from Defy. In a statement, vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley says, “To defy means to challenge the power of; resist boldly or openly. Our song ‘Defy’ is all about digging your heels in, and being defiant towards feelings of hopelessness, and defining yourself in the process.”

Here are Of Mice & Men’s tour dates:

2/1 — Santa Cruz, CA, Catalyst*

2/2 — Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom*

2/3 — Seattle, WA, El Corazon*

2/4 — Boise, ID, Knitting Factory*

2/5 — Salt Lake City, UT, Complex*

2/6 — Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall*

2/8 — Minneapolis, MN, Music Hall MPLS*

2/9 — St. Louis, MO, Ready Room

2/11 — Chicago, IL, House of Blues

2/12 — Detroit, MI, Crofoot

2/13 — Toronto, ON, Opera House

2/14 — Montreal, QC, Corona Theatre

2/16 — Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

2/17 — New York City, NY, Gramercy Theatre

2/18 — Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony

2/19 — Philadelphia, PA, Trocadero

2/20 — Charlotte, NC, Underground

2/21 — Atlanta, GA, Masquerade Heaven

2/23 — Orlando, FL, Beacham

2/24 — Destin, FL, Club L.A.

2/25 — New Orleans, LA, House of Blues

2/27 — Houston, TX, White Oak

2/28 — Dallas, TX, Canton Hall

3/1 — Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine

3/4 — Vegas, NV, Vinyl @ Hard Rock Live

3/5 — Flagstaff, AZ, Orpheum

3/6 — Phoenix, AZ, Nile Theatre

3/7 , San Diego, CA, SOMA

*Without Cane Hill.

