Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Reveals Signature Ghoul Screamer Coffee Blend

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kirk Hammett: guitar icon, horror aficionado…coffee enthusiast? The Metallica guitarist’s company KHDK Electronics has teamed up with Dark Matter Coffee to deliver a new signature coffee blend called Ghoul Screamer.

The blend features beans sourced from El Salvador, and includes notes of apricot, praline and mulling spices. You can order your own batch of Ghoul Screamer now via DarkMatterCoffee.com.

Ghoul Screamer is also the name of a guitar pedal sold by KHDK Electronics.

Hammett and Metallica are currently touring Europe in support of their new album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.