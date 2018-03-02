Metallica’s James Hetfield Donates 1000 Acres Of Land For Agricultural Preservation

ABC/Randy Holmes

James Hetfield now has a bit less land in which to roam.

According to The Mercury News, the Metallica frontman has donated over 1,000 acres of land to the Marin Agricultural Land Trust, which works to preserve farmland in Marin County, California.

Hetfield, of course, has long held roots in California — he co-founded Metallica with Lars Ulrich in Los Angeles in 1981, and the band moved up to San Francisco in 1983. He purchased 1,150 acres in the Lucas Valley neighborhood of Marin County in 1999.

Hetfiled and his family currently reside in Vail, Colorado.

