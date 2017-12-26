Metallica’s James Hetfield Brings Gifts To Police And Fire Departments

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica frontman James Hetfield helped spread some holiday cheer to the fire and police departments in his hometown of Vail, Colorado recently through the band’s All Within My Hands charity foundation. Hetfield gifted them with gift cards for Starbucks, which teamed up with All Within My Hands as a part of their “Give Good” campaign.

Launched earlier this year, the All Within My Hands Foundation supports “workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.”

Metallica is off for the rest of the year, and they’ll resume their European tour in support of their new album Hardwired…to Self-Destruct in February.

