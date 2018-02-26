Metallica WIIL ROCK Milwaukee!

Metallica returns to Milwaukee in October! They’re playing at the new Bucks arena October 16th. Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10am, however…

Win ’em before you can buy ’em this week with Web Wednesday! Check out the Win Stuff page on the appropriate day for a chance to win a pair!

Have you ever seen Metallica? Send us a pic!

Here’s more about the show via the official press release from the Milwaukee Bucks;