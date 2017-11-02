Metallica Shares Live 1987 “Damage, Inc.” Performance From “Master Of Puppets” Reissue

Blackened Recordings

Metallica has shared another live recording from their forthcoming deluxe Master of Puppets reissue. The latest cut is a performance of “Damage, Inc.” recorded January 25, 1987 in what was then West Germany. You can grab the track now via digital outlets.

The Master of Puppets reissue arrives on November 10, and includes a host demos, rough mixes and interviews. The collection will also be available in a deluxe box set, which boasts a total of three LPs, 10 CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a 108-page hardcover book, a lithograph, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and a set of six buttons.

Metallica is currently touring Europe in support of their new album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. The band will return to the U.S. for a November 9 benefit concert in San Francisco in support of the victims of the Northern California wildfires, the deadliest in recorded state history.

