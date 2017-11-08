Metallica Employs A Full-Time, World-Traveling Archivist: “That’s Literally His Only Job!”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Hey metalheads, how’s this for a dream job? Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich tells Revolver that the band employs a full-time archivist.

“We actually have a person who works for us, Bob Pfiefer, whose full-time job is to travel the world in solitude and try and unearth Metallica tapes and Metallica first-generation masters, and that type of stuff,” Ulrich explains. “That’s literally his only job!”

Pfiefer’s services were very much in need for the compilation of Metallica’s upcoming deluxe Master of Puppets reissue, which arrives this Friday, November 10.

“Everything that we could think of for Master of Puppets was unearthed,” Ulrich says. “And there were a couple of things we left out of there, mostly because it had already been out there on some bootlegs or other stuff.”

In addition to their full-time archivist, Metallica also relied on fan submissions in putting together the Master of Puppets reissue. They’re asking for help again from fans for the upcoming reissues of …And Justice for All and The Black Album.

