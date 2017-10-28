Metallica With “Don’t Look Back In Anger” Cover

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica played the newly re-opened Manchester Arena over the weekend, the site of the May 22 terrorist bombing. During their show, the metal icons honored those affected by the attack with a cover of the Oasis classic, “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

The instrumental cover was led by guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo while the crowd handled the vocals. Metallica posted footage of the performance now on Twitter.

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” became a rallying cry and an anthem of defiance for the city of Manchester in the wake the bombing, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds more. Coldplay performed the track during the One Love Manchester benefit concert, held two weeks after the attack.

