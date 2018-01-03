Metal-Heads reacting to Hip Hop

Now anyone that tunes in to the Tom and Emily Morning Show on Tuesdays, knows that I like to end the show by bustin’ some fat-flows!

I understand that some hippity-hops is a bit outside the norm for a rock station, but it can be cool to expose yourself to new things and expand your horizons.

Take these gents for example! This sort of music isn’t usually their thing, but you can tell they go into it with an open mind and find stuff to appreciate. It is funny to hear them make incorrect guesses about certain references to street culture…but I give them props!

How would you respond to something like this? Would your reaction be about on-par with there’s? Or are you more like, “Get that damn rap music out of here Eddie, and pull up your pants!”

-Eddie