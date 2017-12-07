‘Member Silverchair?

The band Silverchair was requested during the Road Rage hour and it brought back memories! Their album Frogstomp was a staple of my school days at Mary D. Bradford High School. Here’s track 4 from that album, ‘Pure Massacre’. If you’re not familiar with the album, check it out, it holds up!

The band did release several more albums, but those songs never entered my eardrums. It looks like the band went on ‘indefinite hiatus’ a few years ago, so the prospect of new music is slim. Did you blast this album when it came out? Are there other Silverchair albums that are of quality? Let me know, us the comments or email me! -stu