Megadeth To Reissue Debut Album, “Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!”

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has revealed that the band will be reissuing their 1985 debut album Killing Is My Business…and Business Is Good!

Responding to fan who was excited to see Megadeth perform the Killing Is My Business track “Mechanix,” Mustaine tweeted, “It was time to put up or shut up, and KIMB is getting rereleased in the next few months [with] new mix and artwork.”

Megadeth had been performing “Mechanix” on their tour with Scorpions, the remainder of which was canceled last weekend due to the German band’s lead singer Klaus Meine suffering from “severe laryngitis.”

