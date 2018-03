Wait, what?! Marvin from Pulp Fiction is the voice of Hermes from Futurama? Insane!

Marvin, whose real name is Phil LaMarr, is not only the voice of Hermes, he also provides the voice of Ollie from Family Guy and Jack from Samurai Jack.

In this video, he sat down with Great Big Story to talk a little about his personal connection to the characters he voices.

Does the face match the voice? Who do you think is the best cartoon voice actor? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com!