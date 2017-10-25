Marilyn Manson’s Bad Ju-Ju Continues

Kristina Kormilicyna/Kommersant via Getty Images

It seems like bad things seem to be surrounding Marilyn Manson lately.

First he gets injured by a falling stage prop during a show forcing him to cancel several tour dates. That in itself isn’t the end of the world. It’s certainly no fun, but you can manage. The canceled tour dates have already been rescheduled and life can go on. Right?

WRONG.

Just two days ago, Scott Putesky, one of the founding members of Marilyn Manson lost his battle to colon cancer.

Now there’s this business of Manson’s bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Jeordie White) being accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. Manson has since announced that Ramirez is no longer a part of the band, but it still makes you wonder just what else can go wrong for the rock star.

Maybe all those years of “devil alliance” are catching up with him? One can only wonder…

Manson will be at The Rave in Milwaukee on February 3rd to make up for the cancelled show on October 11th. He’ll also be at The Riviera Theatre on February 6th to make up for the show scheduled for October 10th.