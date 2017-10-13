Marilyn Manson – Pain and Dates

Couple of Manson nuggets. Marilyn Manson told Yahoo News in an interview he wasn’t trying to climb his stage set when he was injured, rather, it was falling and he tried to stop it…

“The pain was excruciating. It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs, I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster.”

The injury lead Manson to cancel shows, including dates in Chicago and Milwaukee. Those shows have been rescheduled, see the dates below. If you already bought tickets or won them from us, you’re set for the new dates.