Malort Chips!

The chip community changes! The fine people at Lay’s have introduced some new flavors. Read more below from People. What flavor combination would you like to taste in chip form? Our vote is for Malort flavored!

Attention, snack lovers: Lay’s is about to release eight new potato chip flavors—the most the brand has ever released at one time.

In an effort to showcase different local cuisines from across the country, the Lay’s new “Tastes of America” flavors are inspired by popular regional dishes: Cajun Spice, Chili con Queso, Chesapeake Crab Bay Spice, Deep Dish Pizza, Fried Pickles with Ranch, New England Lobster Roll, Pimento Cheese, and Sweet Thai Chili.

The new bags will hit grocery stores beginning on July 30 and will be available until September 23, but will only be available in the region where the flavor was inspired by. If you want to try all eight flavors without having to stalk the supermarket shelves, you can purchase a variety pack at lays.com. Alongside the new releases, Lay’s is also bringing back some old regional favorites for a limited-time, including Wavy West Coast Truffle Fries, Ketchup, and Wavy Fried Green Tomato.