Lzzy Hale Hooks Up In Hotel Rooms On Halestorm’s New Song, “Do Not Disturb”

Halestorm has premiered a new song called “Do Not Disturb,” which will appear on the band’s forthcoming album, Vicious. The slinky track is available now for digital download.

In the song, frontwoman Lzzy Hale sings about an on-the-road hook-up in her hotel room, “on the very top floor.” In the chorus, she sings, “If I were you, I’d bring your girlfriend, too/Two is better than one, three is better than two.”

According to Hale, the track is “based on a true story.”

“Do Not Disturb” follows the previously released song “Black Vultures” and lead single “Uncomfortable.” Vicious will be released on July 27.

