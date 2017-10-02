Love for Las Vegas

We send our thoughts and prayers to those suffering tragedy in Las Vegas and around the country. With concerts a major part of our lifestyle, this weighs heavy on our hearts. Until more is known, political platitudes, accusations of responsibility, and calls for solutions do not serve to remember those lost.

Peace and love, peace and love.

If you know someone impacted by this senseless tragedy, please let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Search W-I-I-L Rock.

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” – Fred Rogers

For those with friends and family not impacted, but in the Las Vegas area, there are ways to help…