Lorde, Queens Of The Stone Age Among “Rolling Stone’s” 50 Best Albums Of 2017

It’s the time again: Every publication is rolling out its year-end “Best of” lists, and Rolling Stone is leading the way with its rundown of the 50 Best Albums of 2017. They include releases from Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters and more.

The highest-ranking rock release is Lorde’s Melodrama, produced by Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff. It comes in at #2 on the list, second only to Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Rolling Stone says of Lorde’s album, “Its greatest achievement was making 21st century pop feel as genuinely intimate as as it did huge.”

U2‘s yet-to-be-released Songs of Experience is in at #3, while LCD Soundsystem‘s American Dream is #5. The only other big rock release to make the top 10: Villains, by Queens of the Stone Age. “It’s a beast of a record, and its red-hot heart is pure Queens,” opines Rolling Stone.

Just outside the top 10, you’ll find The National‘s Sleep Well Beast, and further down, at #25, it’s Paramore‘s After Laughter. And both Liam and Noel Gallagher probably won’t be too pleased to hear that their most recent albums — Liam’s As You Were and Noel’s latest with High Flying Birds, Who Built the Moon? — are both lumped together at #37.

“The Gallagher brothers waited until nearly the exact same moment to make their best music in ages, releasing great albums within weeks of each other,” writes Rolling Stone. “It’s almost as if they’re locked in some sort of competitive sibling rivalry or something.”

Rounding out the list, Beck‘s Colors is #42, while surprisingly, Concrete and Gold by Foo Fighters only managed to make #49. The publication calls it “classic rock from a punk who never stopped believing.”

