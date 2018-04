Yes, Lloyd and Harry got together again! They appeared yesterday in the ConeZone.

There is a certain age group that can recite every line from Dumb and Dumber. Are you in that group?

If you’ve never seen this cinematic masterpiece, it’s everywhere and worth the cost. Youtube, Amazon Prime, iTunes. Watch it now!

“Tell her I have a rapists wit”, might be my favorite line. What’s yours? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.