Listen To New Falling In Reverse Song, “Losing My Life”

Falling in Reverse have released a new track called “Losing My Life.”

The song, which is now available for digital download, is a sequel to the band’s previous single “Losing My Mind,” which was released in February.

“‘Losing My Life’ is the continuation of where ‘Losing My Mind’ ended,” says frontman Ronnie Radke. “[It’s] the dichotomies and ironic parallels between self-reflection and the self-destructive nature that we as humans face on a daily basis in modern times.”

Like “Losing My Mind,” “Losing My Life” is accompanied by a neon-tinged video, which you can watch now on YouTube.

Falling in Reverse will be playing select dates on the final Warped Tour this summer beginning June 28 in Phoenix.

