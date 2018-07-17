Listen To Asking Alexandria’s Acoustic Version Of “Alone In A Room”

Asking Alexandria have released an acoustic version of “Alone in a Room,” a single from the band’s new, self-titled album. You can download the unplugged track now via digital outlets.

The acoustic take on “Alone in a Room” puts a bigger spotlight on the song’s lyrics, which detail frontman Danny Worsnop‘s return to Asking Alexandria after initially leaving the band in January 2015. Asking Alexandria is the band’s first album since Worsnop rejoined in October 2016.

Asking Alexandria will be playing select dates on the final Warped Tour this summer starting July 22 in Shakopee, Minnesota. They’ll also be supporting Shinedown and Godsmack on their fall tour.

