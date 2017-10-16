Listen Now: Theory Of A Deadman Requests A “Wake Up Call” With New Song

Theory of a Deadman has shared a new song called “Wake Up Call,” the title track from the band’s forthcoming album. The track is an acoustic-based ballad tells the enduring tale of missing someone while you’re on the road. You can download the song now via digital outlets.

The Wake Up Call album also features the lead single “Rx (Medicate),” which currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. You’ll be able to listen to the whole album when it arrives October 27.

Theory is currently touring the U.S. in support of Wake Up Call. The outing continues tonight, October 13 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

