Listen To “Meadow,” Stone Temple Pilots’ First Song With New Lead Singer

Stone Temple Pilots have debuted their first single with new lead singer Jeff Gutt at the helm. The track is called “Meadow,” and you can grab it now via digital outlets.

STP introduced Gutt during a show in Los Angeles Tuesday night, nearly two years after the band announced they’d be holding auditions for a new singer.

“We wanted someone who would not only do our earlier songs justice, but would also write new songs and carve out a different path forward with us,” says guitarist Dean DeLeo. “It took some time, but we found our guy.”

Gutt previously competed on the U.S. version of the reality-TV music competition The X Factor, coming in second place on the show’s 2013 season.

Stone Temple Pilots will release their first album with Gutt in spring 2018. The band has also announced they’ll be playing the 2018 Welcome to Rockville festival, held April 27-29 in Jacksonville, Florida.

