Listen To Frances Bean Cobain Sing “Hallelujah”

As the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, it should come as no surprise that Frances Bean Cobain has a voice of her own. She proves that in a new Instagramvideo featuring her singing an a capella rendition of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”

Frances is primarily a visual artist, but she dabbles in music as well. Back in 2016, she shared a cover of Jimmy Eat World‘s “The Middle.”

As for “Hallelujah,” in the last year, the song has became associated with another grunge icon who took his own life: Chris Cornell. The late Chester Bennington sang it during the Soundgarden frontman’s funeral, and Cornell’s daughter Toni performed it on Good Morning America following Bennington’s death.

