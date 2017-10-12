Linkin Park’s Phoenix shares first band rehearsal photo since Chester Bennington’s death

Linkin Park bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell has shared the first photo of the band rehearsing together since frontman Chester Bennington‘s death on July 20.

The photo, posted to Instagram, shows the five band members sitting together and playing their instruments.

Home from the #dunhilllinks and back to “work!” Good to be back with the guys A post shared by Phoenix (@phoenixlp) on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

“Home…and back to ‘work!’” Phoenix writes in the caption. “Good to be back with the guys.”

Linkin Park is presumably rehearsing for the forthcoming Bennington memorial concert, held October 27 in Los Angeles. The event will also feature performances from Blink-182, Korn‘s Jonathan Davis, and Bring Me the Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, plus members of Avenged Sevenfold and System of a Down.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.