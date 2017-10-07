Linkin Park’s “Carpool Karaoke” Episode To Air Next Week

Prior to Chester Bennington‘s death in July, Linkin Park recorded an episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke series. The band has now announced that the episode will air next week.

In a Facebook post published Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET, Linkin Park writes “Carpool Karaoke — this time next week.”

You won’t have to be an Apple Music subscriber to watch the episode — it’ll stream for free via LP’s Facebook page.

The episode was filmed with guest host Ken Jeong. Following the news of Bennington’s passing, the actor wrote, “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.