Linkin Park Selling Keytars, Theremins, Megaphones And More For Charity

ABC/Randy Holmes

Linkin Park is selling nearly 200 pieces of gear via the website Reverb.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the band’s charity Music for Relief, the official disaster relief program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, or EIF.

Among the items available are a theremin used by Mike Shinoda during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, a megaphone used by guitarist Brad Delson during live shows in 2011, and a keytar used on multiple tours.

The sale will begin on Wednesday, April 4. Visit Reverb.com for the full list of available items.

“Throughout the last thirteen years, Linkin Park fans have been incredibly generous supporters of Music for Relief, truly enabling our mission to help survivors and communities in the wake of natural disasters,“ says Whitney Showler, VP Operations and Programs at EIF.

“Music for Relief is honored to be the beneficiary of this rare opportunity Linkin Park is offering to own a piece of their history.”

Artists including Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong and Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins have used Reverb to sell their gear.

