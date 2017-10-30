Linkin Park Remembers Chester Bennington

Linkin Park honored the memory of their late frontman Chester Bennington with a three-hour long, guest-filled concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Friday night.

The set list of more than 30 songs spanned Linkin Park’s career, from their breakthrough 2000 debut Hybrid Theory to this year’s One More Light, released just two months before Bennington took his own life on July 20.

The show opened with a medley of songs from LP’s 2010 album A Thousand Suns: “Robot Boy,” “The Messenger” and “Iridescent.” The band then segued into the Living Things track “Roads Untraveled,” giving that song its live debut. Midway through the set, Mike Shinoda performed a brand-new song called “Looking for an Answer,” which he wrote days after Bennington’s death.

Throughout the show, Linkin Park played old videos of Bennington, showing his sense of humor and passion for music. Artists including Metallica, Paul McCartney and Jared Leto also recorded video messages for Chester.

As for the guests on stage, they were even more plentiful than promised. Blink-182, who were supposed to join Linkin Park for two shows on their summer tour, performed their song “I Miss You” and LP’s “What I’ve Done.” Korn‘s Jonathan Davisprovided vocals for “One Step Closer,” while Bring Me the Horizon‘s Oli Sykes sang on “Crawling.” For their recent hit “Heavy,” LP was joined by Kiiara, and by Julia Michaels, who co-wrote the song.

Other guests included Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale, Alanis Morissette, and members of Avenged Sevnefold, No Doubt and A Day to Remember.

But the best guest of the night, according to Shinoda, was the audience, who belted out the entirety of “Numb” and sang Bennington’s part on “In the End,” which closed the show’s main set.

Before Linkin Park returned for an encore, Chester’s widow Talinda gave a speech thanking the fans, and advocated for mental health awareness and resources. The band then returned to play another five songs, before closing the night alongside all the show’s guests with a performance of “Bleed It Out.”

“We don’t know where we’re going from here, but…we certainly appreciate your support as we get there,” Shinoda said before “Bleed It Out.” “Most importantly, keep Chester in your hearts and make Chester proud.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.