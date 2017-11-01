Linkin Park Merch From Chester Bennington Memorial Show Available Online; Proceeds Go To Charity

ABC/Randy Holmes

Merch from Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington memorial show last Friday is available now online. Proceeds will benefit the One More Light Fund, a division of the band’s own Music for Relief program that raises money to bring electricity to remote health clinics.

Among the merch available is a t-shirt decorated with the poster image for the October 27 concert, which was created by noted artist Shepard Fairey. Additionally, artist James Jean designed a shirt as a tribute to Bennington.

The concert, held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, featured guest performances from Blink-182, Korn‘s Jonathan Davis, Bring Me the Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale and Alanis Morissette, plus members of Avenged Sevenfold, No Doubt and A Day to Remember.

During the show, LP’s Mike Shinoda debuted a new song called “Looking for an Answer,” which he wrote days after Bennington took his own life on July 20.

“We don’t know where we’re going from here, but…we certainly appreciate your support as we get there,” Shinoda said at the end of the show. “Most importantly, keep Chester in your hearts and make Chester proud.”

