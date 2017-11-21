LINKIN PARK Kicked Out Of Awards Show Right After Getting An Award

If you needed more reasons to have disdain for music awards shows, Linkin Park was thrown out of the annual American Music Awards, after the band had just won Favorite Alternative Rock Artist.

The band went on stage, gave a speech in memory of their Chester Bennington, then were tossed.

Go to 2:20-ish in the video to see clips of what went down.

Linkin Park recently announced a new live album release featuring some of Chester Bennington’s final performances with the band. A few weeks ago the band held a memorial for Chester at the Hollywood Bowl, inviting friends from bands like Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me the Horizon, and more.