Linkin Park Has “Every Intention On Continuing,” Says Mike Shinoda

Since Chester Bennington‘s death last July, the future of Linkin Park has been unclear, but Mike Shinoda has now revealed that the band plans to continue, in some capacity.

“I have every intention on continuing with LP, and the guys feel the same,” Shinoda writes in a tweet. “We have a lot of rebuilding to do, and questions to answer, so it’ll take time.”

Linkin Park performed together publicly for the first time since Bennington’s death last October during a guest-filled memorial show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. In December, they released One More Light Live, a live album recorded during what would become Bennington’s final tour with the band.

The members of Linkin Park have also recently started to explore other projects: bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell recently started his own podcast, and just today, Shinoda released a three-song solo EP titled Post Traumatic.

