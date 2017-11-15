Linkin Park Announces “One More Light Live” Album

Prior to Chester Bennington‘s death on July 20, Linkin Park embarked on a world tour in support of their new album, One More Light. Now, the band is releasing a new live album recorded during that tour, titled One More Light.

The 16-track collection will be released December 15.

“We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into One More Light,” the band writes in a statement. “After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that — since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio — he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night. Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge.”

“The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary,” LP continues. “Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music.”

Linkin Park’s world tour dates included stops in Europe and South America. Bennington died just a week before the band was set to begin a North American tour on July 27.

Here is the One More Light Live track list:

“Talking to Myself”

“Burn It Down”

“Battle Symphony”

“New Divide”

“Invisible”

“Nobody Can Save Me”

“One More Light”

“Crawling”

“Leave Out All the Rest”

“Good Goodbye” feat. Stormzy

“What I’ve Done”

“In the End”

“Sharp Edges”

“Numb”

“Heavy”

“Bleed It Out”

