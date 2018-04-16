When we look back at what prohibition did to society in the 1920’s, it’s usually with scorn, a sense of foolishness, and a belief that it didn’t work to achieve its goals.

When the current prohibition on drugs is discussed, more and more people seem to be echoing the sentiments of the past when trying to find solutions for the future.

I’ve long been a proponent of legalizing EVERYTHING. It seems some beady-eyed Canadians are also on board with true freedom. News from The Guardian;

With months left before Canada becomes the first country in the G7 to fully legalise marijuana, members of the country’s Liberal party, led federally by Justin Trudeau, are calling on their government to go one step further and decriminalise the possession and consumption of all illicit drugs. “Framing drug use as a criminal justice issue rather than one of health has simply served to fuel a lucrative black market, divert resources from law enforcement and marginalise those who are often already on the margins of society” (Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, a Liberal MP)

The matter of legalization can be tied to many of society’s ills. The quote above mentions the black market and that’s a good place to start. Would you rather have Walgreens making millions from drugs or the gangs that run many of the nations inner cities? I choose Walgreens. Walgreens isn’t murdering CVS employees over where they can sell their product. Walgreens isn’t cutting their dope with fentanyl. Walgreens isn’t a scary place to be on a Friday night.

Ending prohibition could also bring back trust between citizens and the police. In areas where illegal drug sales are rampant, everyone is a suspect with innocent people treated like criminals. This increases total police interactions, which is going to increase interactions that go wrong. The police are doing their job. They are tasked with an unenviable position. It’s up to politicians to change the laws. Blame them.

Got any thoughts on the ‘legalize everything’ matter? Let me know!