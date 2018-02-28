Led Zeppelin Issuing Colored-Vinyl Single With Two Unreleased Mixes For Record Store Day

Atlantic/Swan Song

As Led Zeppelin prepares to launch its 50th anniversary celebrations later this year, the band will be issuing a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl single as its first-ever Record Store Day release on Saturday, April 21.

The disc, pressed onto yellow vinyl, will feature previously unreleased mixes of two Zeppelin songs — “Rock and Roll” and “Friends” — both handpicked and produced by guitarist Jimmy Page.

The version of “Rock and Roll” appearing on the single is called the “Sunset Sound Mix,” and is one of several tracks Page mixed at the famed Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles while readying Led Zeppelin IV for its 1971 release. It was never used.

The rendition of “Friends” featured on the vinyl disc, dubbed the “Olympic Studios Mix,” was mixed at London’s Olympic Studios and is a stripped-down version missing the orchestration present on version that appears on 1970’s Led Zeppelin III.

Led Zeppelin’s Record Store Day single will be available exclusively at various participating independent record shops across North America. Visit RecordStoreDay.com to find out where you can pick up a copy of the disc.

As previously reported, Led Zeppelin is also releasing remastered editions of their archival live album How the West Was Won on March 23. Originally released in 2003, How the West Was Won features performances from a pair of California concerts Led Zeppelin played at the Los Angeles Forum and Long Beach Arena, respectively, on June 25 and June 27, 1972.

