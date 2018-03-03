Last call to donate to St Baldrick’s! Join us today for the head shaving! #FCancer

THANKS to everyone who has donated I have ALMOST passed last years total! We are in the home stretch! How about a few bucks so we can put this total over the top?

You can donate to St Baldrick’s here: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/937812/2018

If you want to see our team get shaved join us tonight at the BratStop. We are shaving at about 7:30pm

Then stay for some great live music. Your $10 cover all goes to the cause!

Neal Middleton – as soon as we clear the stage from shaving about 9pm (Royal Bliss)

Lynnette & the Rock Daddys – about 10:15 (covers)

Thin the Herd – about 11:45 (metal)

St Baldrick’s Foundation now funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.

Thanks,

Tom