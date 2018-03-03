Last call to donate to St Baldrick’s! Join us today for the head shaving! #FCancer
By Tom Kief
|
Mar 3, 2018 @ 10:39 AM

THANKS to everyone who has donated I have ALMOST passed last years total!  We are in the home stretch!  How about a few bucks so we can put this total over the top?

You can donate to St Baldrick’s here: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/937812/2018

If you want to see our team get shaved join us tonight at the BratStop.  We are shaving at about 7:30pm

Then stay for some great live music.  Your $10 cover all goes to the cause!

Neal Middleton – as soon as we clear the stage from shaving about 9pm (Royal Bliss)
Lynnette & the Rock Daddys – about 10:15 (covers)
Thin the Herd – about 11:45 (metal)

St Baldrick’s Foundation now funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.

Thanks,

Tom

RELATED CONTENT

ArmVertisement for St Baldrick’s! #FCancer 420 Hit Of The Day- Righteous Vendetta- War is Killing Us All Under The Covers With Stino- Shinedown- Simple Man Metallica’s James Hetfield Donates 1000 Acres Of Land For Agricultural Preservation Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Friday 03/02/18 Make a donation to St Baldrick’s before 10am this morning… and it will get matched! #FCancer
Comments