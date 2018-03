Happy International Women’s Day!

Let’s use today to salute all the kick-ass lady rockers out there! Here’a a band that I truly miss…This was during Kristin’s short time as the lead singer of “Flyleaf”. I was disappointed when Lacey left the group, but I thought Kristin was extremely talented, (and if I dare say, pretty damn cute too).

Flashing back to 2015 when they came to Studio East and performed “Thread”…enjoy!